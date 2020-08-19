Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 19 August 2020 Number of Public Shares purchased: 26,607 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 1,932 pence 25.47 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 1,910 pence 25.18 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 1,920 pence 25.31 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 19 August 2020 Number of Public Shares purchased: 15,863 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 25.40 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 25.30 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 25.35 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 19 August 2020 Number of Public Shares purchased: 23,986 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 25.50 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 25.25 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 25.35 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 37.82 USD 28.56 GBP which was calculated as of 18 August 2020 (the "Relevant NAV"). After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 193,462,837 Public Shares outstanding, or 199,476,511 Public Shares calculated on a fully diluted basis (assuming that all Management Shares had been converted into Public Shares at the Relevant NAV). Excluded from the shares outstanding are 17,493,913 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) have not been affected.

PSH also announces that it has published to its website, in accordance with the EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, details of transactions in its own shares for the past week. Information is available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/other-materials/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

