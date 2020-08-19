IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media To Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA AND NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings , Inc. (OTCPINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.and Ezra Rosensaft, IDW's Chief Executive Officer, will provide an operational, strategic and financial overview of the company at 4:20 PM EDT on Track 3. He will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th. Interested investors can contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated multi-media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing, a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels and IDW Entertainment, a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media.

About LD Micro:

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

