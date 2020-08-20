CIBT Education Group Inc.: Sprott Shaw College Celebrates Its 2020 Graduating Class with an Online Ceremony - First Ever in 117 Years

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on Thursday August 13th, its subsidiary, Sprott Shaw College, held an online graduation ceremony for the 1,500 students in the 2020 graduating class from sixteen campuses across British Columbia, the first ever online graduation ceremony in its 117 years history

Due to the health authority's restrictions, Sprott Shaw College was not able to hold its traditional graduation ceremony for the graduting class of 2020. Hence, the faculty and staff of Sprott Shaw College organized, for the first time, one of the few large scale graduation ceremonies undertaken online across the province during the pandemic period. The event was a huge success, and we extend gratitude to our staff who made it happen, and most importantly, to the graduates of 2020 for such a memorable event.

In 1932, amid the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt encouraged young graduates at Oglethorpe University to rise to the challenges of their time: "Yours is not the task of making your way in the world, but the task of remaking the world which you will find before you."

"The graduating class of 2020 had an extremely memorable graduation ceremony during which they celebrated their amazing accomplishment of graduating with family and friends through a virtual platform," said Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of CIBT Education Group. "Although the circumstances were unique, it truly displayed the adaptability and resilience of our graduates of Sprott Shaw College. Congratulations to each and every one of our graduating students. We look forward to watching you embark on your next journey."

On behalf of CIBT Group and the entire organization, we extend our best wishes to the graduating class of 2020.

A recorded version of the virtual ceremony is available at http://www.cibt.net/2020graduation/: and on most of our social media channels.

