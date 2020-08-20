Lift Brands Evolves Leadership Team to Accelerate Rapid Growth

Organization elevates team members to executive roles and brings in top franchise talent, with focus to strengthen product and branding to support more than 2,900 franchisees during uncertain times

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lift Brands , a parent company of fitness-minded businesses, including Snap Fitness , 9Round and Fitness on Demand today announced three team members who will transition into new executive roles and the addition of new executive talent in a fourth role, joining a global leadership team with more than 40 cumulative years of experience within Lift Brands.

Ty Menzies, former CEO of Asia Pacific, is now CEO of Lift Brands, and will focus on helping each brand navigate business obstacles in the midst of COVID-19. Ali McElroy, former Chief Global Development Officer & Chief Legal Officer, will serve as President, International & CLO for Lift Brands. In this role, McElroy is responsible for improving communication with International teams and growing the group of fitness brands globally. Additionally, former COO of Lift Brands for Australia & New Zealand, Andy Peat, is now Chief Product Officer. Peat's main role is to define the Snap Fitness product group and pinpoint areas of opportunity for the brand to make an impact in the lives of franchisees and members.

The growing leadership team also enlisted Chris Caldwell to join Lift Brands as CEO of Asia Pacific. He will focus on club success in those regions in addition to leading the launch of Snap Fitness in Japan later this year. During the past 15 years, Caldwell has served in senior executive roles at a variety of businesses and franchise organizations instilling confidence and creating momentum, including Bakers Delight , Pie Face , Lenard's Chicken and more recently, BOUNCEinc .

"There has never been a better time for our OneTeam mentality," said Ty Menzies, CEO of Lift Brands. "Our franchisees are weathering the COVID-19 storm and we continue to support them with a strong leadership team. We think that investing from within allows us to best support our franchise and we are excited to see what the future holds!"

Despite the pandemic, Lift Brands is devoted to investing in team members. More specifically, the company has adopted a OneTeam mentality, determined to support franchisees who are running small businesses and weathering the economic storm accompanied by the global pandemic.

Amidst growing coronavirus concern and recommended social distancing efforts, the Lift Brands leadership team has also shown support for fitness enthusiasts by rolling out a partnership between Snap Fitness and FitnessOnDemand. The partnership offers free access to the market-leading virtual fitness platform, available to all members looking to "stay fit, stay healthy and stay home" during these uncertain times.

