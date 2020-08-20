

The Centre for Digestive Disease (CDD) Medical Director Professor Thomas Borody

SYDNEY, Aug 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Triple therapy specialist Professor Thomas Borody, famous for curing peptic ulcers using a triple antibiotic therapy and saving millions of lives, has released the Triple Therapy Protocol for COVID-19 to Australian GPs, who can legally prescribe it to their COVID-19 positive patients, or prescribe it as a preventative medication.Borody says this could be the fastest and safest way to end the pandemic in Australia within 6-8 weeks.Professor Thomas Borody MB, BS, BSc(Med), MD, PhD, DSc, FRACP, FACP, FACG, AGAF, FRS(N) said:"The three medications are on chemist shelves right now. GPs can email GP@CDD.com.au to obtain the dosing protocol and COVID-19 treatment information for their patients."GPs can legally prescribe the therapy today as an "off label" treatment according to Australian Guidelines - a standard practice in medicine. In fact more than 60% of prescriptions in Australia are "off-label". It's not a new concept. It's happening every day to manage diseases and save lives."Professor Borody continued:"We have a therapy that can fight COVID-19. The medications have been around for 50 years, they are cheap, FDA and TGA approved and have an outstanding safety profile. Why are we just waiting around for a vaccine? To save lives we should be using whatever is safe and available right now. We could lead the world in this fight."Australia has some of the best medical and science people in the world - indeed the Ivermectin connection was first discovered by Dr Kylie Wagstaff's team at Monash University in April. How long do we need to wait before Australian politicians get behind Australian medical science and use 'war room' tactics with safe and approved medications."Professor Borody, an internationally regarded physician with 4 FDA approved drugs on the US and Australian markets, is famous for developing the triple therapy that cured peptic ulcers, saving more than 18,000 lives just in Australia and millions internationally. [See Professor Borody's published research at ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0519-4698]"No trial has shown Ivermectin-based therapy to be ineffective. In-fact, international data reports an almost 100% cure rate and a symptom improvement within 4-6 days. We should share Australian findings from this triple therapy with the world," said Professor Borody."An Ivermectin tablet can cost as little as $2 - which could make it by far the cheapest, safest, and fastest cure for Australians and the Australian economy. This needs to be available for aged care facilities and frontline health workers today."We have written the Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for an urgent medical briefing to bypass the raft of 'advisors' who need to know TGA-approved medicines do not require animal studies and prolonged clinical trials already done to approve them in the first place."The Government could end the pandemic by openly encouraging GPs to prescribe these TGA approved medications. Those who test positive, are identified in contact tracing, as well as those in high-risk groups like the elderly and healthcare workers, can then access the therapy quickly," said Professor Borody.Ivermectin was discovered in the 1970s and is on the World Health Organization (WHO) list of essential medicines. "There is mounting worldwide clinical literature pointing to a 100% cure rate using Ivermectin Triple Therapy," he said.There are currently 28 COVID-19 Ivermectin treatment studies running globally. Rationalizing the Action of a Potential Multitarget Antiviral Agenthttps://chemrxiv.org/articles/preprint/12782258 Has_Ivermectin_Virus-Directed_Effects_against_SARS-CoV-2_Rationalizing_the_Action_of_a_Potential_Multitarget_Antiviral_Agent/12782258Professor Borody says his research has led him to a triple therapy of Ivermectin, zinc and an antibiotic - which are all TGA and FDA approved. The therapy comprises:1. Ivermectin - TGA and FDA approved as an anti-parasitic therapy with an established safety profile since the 1970s. Known as the "Wonder Drug" from Japan.2. Zinc3. Doxycycline - TGA and FDA approved tetracycline antibiotic that fights bacterial infections, eg. acne or urinary tract infections, viral and malarial infections.Professor Borody is involved in a Phase 2 study in the US to potentially develop the triple therapy as a single "blister pack" compliance product. He says, "Our study in the US is looking at developing the triple therapy as a single product which requires FDA approval, even though all 3 medications separately are already approved." US clinical trial notes: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04482686?term=Ivermectin+borodyAbout the Centre for Digestive Diseases (CDD)The Sydney-based Centre for Digestive Diseases (CDD) provides patients with innovative therapies not available in the rest of the world. The Hospital features cutting-edge technologies enabling our specialists to provide world-class treatments. Visit https://centrefordigestivediseases.com.Professor Borody is best known internationally for his work in gut and its mircobiome infections and re-purposing antimicrobial drugs for new diseases including the triple therapy cure for peptic ulcers. His discoveries prevented premature deaths in over 18,000 people and saved the Federal Government a reported $10 billion. [THEMA Report p.7]Professor Borody developed a triple therapy for the treatment for Crohn's Disease, and has developed 4 FDA approved pharmaceuticals for the USA and international markets.