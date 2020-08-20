Media information

Baloise signs up to United Nations' Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI)

Basel, 20 August 2020. Baloise has committed itself to the Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI), underlining its firm belief that sustainability is an integral part of modern corporate governance. Baloise is undertaking to embed environmental, social and good corporate governance criteria in its core business and to promote the sustainable development of the insurance industry as a whole.

A signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2018, Baloise has now also signed up to the United Nations' Principles for Sustainable Insurance. The principles provide a guideline that helps insurers to take account of sustainability criteria in their business activities. More specifically, the four principles stipulate that every signatory company should define its own individual targets for sustainable development along the entire value chain, formulate appropriate measures and report on its progress at regular intervals. "Supporting the Principles for Sustainable Insurance is another important element of our sustainability strategy, which we are implementing as a company to exercise our responsibility towards current and future generations. As a signatory, we will be playing an active part in shaping these principles and, by extension, the sustainable development of the global insurance industry," says Gert De Winter, CEO of the Baloise Group.

The Principles for Sustainable Insurance were developed by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). They were first presented at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2012.

