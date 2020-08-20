DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Half Year 2020 Results on August 27, 2020



20.08.2020 / 07:00

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Half Year 2020 Results on August 27, 2020

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 20 August 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835), will publish its Half Year Results for 2020 on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The Half Year Results 2020 will be available to download on the company website (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/).



Conference call details

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Time: 3:00 pm CEST /09:00 am EDT



Access Code: 8118230#

From Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018

From UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

From USA: +1 929 477 0448



Webcast details

A live webcast and accompanying slides will be made available at: www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/

For more information, please contact:

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO

Email: contact@vivoryon.com



Trophic Communication

Gretchen Schweitzer, Joanne Tudorica

Tel.: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



Notes to Editors:

