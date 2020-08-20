DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 20 August 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835), will publish its Half Year Results for 2020 on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The Half Year Results 2020 will be available to download on the company website (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/).
From Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QC and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the Company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury.
