Disclosure of shareholdings

Zurich, August 20, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces that according to a notification received on August 19, 2020, Martin Bisang, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, has increased his stake in Gurit and now holds since a purchase on August 17, 2020 through Whale Holding AG and Whale Ventures AG, Zug, a total of 100,000 shares equalling 15.15% of the voting rights in Gurit Holding AG.

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

