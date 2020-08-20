Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020

WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Tradegate
20.08.20
10:37 Uhr
33,180 Euro
-0,700
-2,07 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
20.08.2020
CRH PLC Announces 2020 Interim Results

  • Health & safety remains our number one priority
  • Robust performance in a challenging environment
  • Decisive reaction to evolving market backdrop
  • EBITDA and margin ahead despite lower sales
  • Record cash generation; further underpinning financial strength & flexibility
  • $3.8bn improvement in net debt position; $10bn of available liquidity
  • Continued dividend delivery; interim dividend in line with prior year

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 /

H1 Summary Financials

2020

LFL

Sales Revenue

$12.2bn

-3%

EBITDA

$1.6bn

+2%

EBITDA Margin

13.0%

+70bps

Operating Cash Flow

$1.0bn

+$0.7bn

  • Q3 EBITDA is expected to be in line with prior year
  • Limited visibility for Q4 and into 2021
  • Focused on continuing to improve profitability, margins & cash

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

"Our first-half performance is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our people during a very challenging and uncertain period. As ever, health and safety is our number one priority and our primary focus is to provide a safe working environment for all of our employees. As a Group we took swift and comprehensive action in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and our ability to flex our cost base and deliver improved profitability, margins and cash generation in a rapidly evolving environment demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business. The outlook for the rest of the year and into 2021 remains uncertain and is dependent on an improving health situation across our markets."

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6354W_1-2020-8-19.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602524/CRH-PLC-Announces-2020-Interim-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
