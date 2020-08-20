SciBase-Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - June 30, 2020

The second quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,683 (2,168).

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 8,864 (10,613).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.38 (0.64).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 8,704 (9,900).

The gross margin reached 55.7% (53.3%).

Electrode sales volume decreased by 18% and reached 4,672 (5,712) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers decreased by 22%.

The first half-year in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 4,179 (4,536).

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 17,800 (19,520).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.89 (1.17).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 16,597 (18,850).

The gross margin reached 54.7% (52.9%).

Electrode sales volume decreased by 4% and reached 11,270 (11,792) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers decreased by 8%.

Important events during the quarter

The Covid-19 pandemic started to affect SciBase from mid-March and continued through the second quarter. Sales in the company's key market Germany were affected and decreased by 25% in the quarter, and overall sales decreased by 23%. Customer interest and sales seems to be returning to normal from the end of Q2.

SciBase received FDA approval for Nevisense 3.0.

SciBase entered into a partnership agreement with the Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery group (ADCS), the single largest dermatology network in the US with over 150 practices. The first systems were installed in Florida in June.

SciBase rights offer was heavily oversubscribed raising net MSEK 19.3 (after issue costs).

SciBase submitted a reimbursement code application in the US.

Anna Danström, SciBase's head of production and supply chain chose to leave her position and accept a role at another company.

Extraordinary general shareholders' meeting was held on April 29 th approving the Boards decision regarding the rights offering.

The AGM was held on June 17 th, 2020.

The annual report for 2019 was published on April 5 th.

Important events after the end of the period

Nevisense selected for 'SpotCheck' remote melanoma detection evaluation study by The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Langone Health in New York .











Apr 1 - Jun 30 Jan 1 - Jun 30 Jun 30 2020 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rolling-12 2019 Net sales, SEK ths 1 683 2 168 4 179 4 536 8 919 9 276 Gross margin, % 55,7% 53,3% 54,7% 52,9% 55,5% 54,5% Equity/Asset ratio, % 69,2% 74,5% 69,2% 74,5% 72,4% 69,4% Net indebtness, multiple 0,44 0,34 0,44 0,34 0,38 0,44 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 30 450 46 772 30 450 46 772 30 450 26 456 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -8 704 -9 900 -16 597 -18 850 -35 703 -37 956 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,38 -0,64 -0,89 -1,17 -2,07 -2,38 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 1,44 3,10 1,68 3,10 2,32 1,93 Average number of shares, 000' 23 265 16 618 19 942 16 618 18 280 16 618 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 36 560 16 618 36 560 16 618 36 560 16 618 Share price at end of period, SEK 2,44 4,34 2,44 4,34 2,44 4,36 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 4 672 5 712 11 270 11 792 23 202 23 724 Average number of employees 16 18 16 18 18 18

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August 20, 2020.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

