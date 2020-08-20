Intertrust Group announces creation of Intertrust Law

Intertrust Group, a global provider of tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions, today announces the creation of a new global offshore law firm, Intertrust Law, managed from the Cayman Islands. This represents a new landmark moment in the company's 68-year history and promises to set the new benchmark for service providers in the region.

Intertrust Law will provide Cayman Islands legal advice covering the practice areas of investment funds, corporate and fund finance, structured finance, litigation and private clients with business development teams based globally. The expansion into legal advice will further strengthen Intertrust's market position in this key region.

Intertrust Law will be a Cayman Islands general partnership led by Managing Partner Ian Gobin and operated and managed independently from Intertrust Group.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust, commented: "Adding legal advice to our service portfolio further strengthens our position in this strategically important market. We have already built a leading market position in this region and, with Intertrust Law, we can now offer an even more holistic solution to our clients to help them invest, grow and thrive."

"We always strive to meet the evolving needs of our clients and there is clear demand for a service provider who can combine legal advice in all the major fund jurisdictions around the world with the specialist suite of complementary services offered by our fiduciary and fund services teams, which is a cornerstone of our expertise and reputation," said James Ferguson, Head of Americas at Intertrust Group.

"I am excited to join Intertrust and play a key role in offering clients a new, compelling, proposition. We have seized the opportunity to build the next generation of Cayman law firm from the ground up, utilizing the latest technology and client experience from day one, unrestricted by legacy. And we are combining that with the greatest talent in the market," said Ian Gobin.

Intertrust has offices in over 30 countries, including the United States, China and the United Kingdom, and more than 3,800 staff. Its clients include 60% of the top 10 Fortune Global 500, and 80% of the top 50 Private Equity International 300 firms. Its wholesale clients focus on direct investment into property infrastructure, private equity, debt, and venture capital investments.

