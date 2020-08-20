Parnall Group Attracts Global Talent and Investment to Cornwall

TRURO, England, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parnall Group, which operates a diversified portfolio of brands and investments, welcomes the arrival of Darren Cates who joins as CFO. Cates makes the move from Dyson, where he was Global Finance Director, and has relocated from Dyson's Singapore headquarters to join Parnall Group at its base at Trelonk, on The Roseland near Truro, Cornwall.

Darren's arrival signals with a key moment for Parnall Group as it accelerates the delivery of a number of innovative projects in Cornwall, including the development of a £10m state-of-the-art plant sciences laboratory, a CO2 Super Critical Nutraceuticals Extraction Plant and a retail Nutraceutical Oil brand.

Darren Cates says, "Parnall Group is rapidly becoming an important economic driver in the region, with market disrupting product and service offerings positioned to make a global impact. It's great to be joining Parnall Group at the very moment its quiet ambitions emerge as a roar."

Cate's experience at Dyson will also be instrumental in helping take Parnall Group's small electric boat, the prototype of which was recently unveiled at Trelonk where it has been designed and built, to commercial scale production. Parnall Group's companies additionally include a law firm, a working farm where advanced agri-technology practices are being tested and deployed, and a bio-technology concern extracting, researching and making use of plant-based oils and fibres.

Parnall Group has established a highly regarded internship and trainee programme, through Parnall Foundation, which aims to expand the pool of local employees with the high-tech skills and entrepreneurial attitude required to fill a variety of mission critical roles within Parnall Group's innovation led businesses.

Nick Buckland OBE, Chairman of Parnall Group, says, "Parnall Group has put environmental, economic and social sustainability at the core of its strategy and operations. By training young people in the skills they'll need tomorrow, we're investing not only in their futures, but our own as well."

About Parnall Group:

Parnall Group is a diverse range of innovative Cornish companies built from the platform of Parnalls Solicitors Limited based in Launceston. Parnall Group's Trelonk Innovation Campus near Truro is rapidly emerging as a nucleus of innovation, investment and high-tech employment for the region.

Some of the World's leading specialists in the research of biological extracts for clinical and medicinal use will support Parnall Group subsidiary, Trelonk Ltd, in its journey as a burgeoning agri-tech business with end-to-end capabilities in the growth, extraction, scientific analysis and the commercialisation of novel plant remedies and over-the-counter health products. Focused on science, innovation and collaboration, we're building the industry to grow a better future.

More information at: https://parnall.net