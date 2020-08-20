Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1MJ ISIN: SE0013747870 Ticker-Symbol: 4KK1 
Frankfurt
20.08.20
08:01 Uhr
3,726 Euro
-0,039
-1,04 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7423,77509:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB3,726-1,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.