Igår, den 19 augusti 2020, offentliggjorde Electrolux Professional AB (publ) ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget har ansökt om avnotering av dess stamaktier av serie A från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om emittenten ansökt om avnotering. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att stamaktierna av serie A i Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (EPRO A, ISIN-kod SE0013720018, orderboks-ID 191931) ska observationsnoteras. Yesterday, on August 19, 2020, Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company has applied for delisting of its class A shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied for delisting. Given the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the class A shares in Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (EPRO A, ISIN-code SE0013720018, order book-ID 191931) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Bolagsövervakningen, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB