Technavio predicts the global video-on-demand market to grow steadily at a CAGR of over 11% by 2023. One of the primary drivers of the market is the adoption of mobile computing devices. In addition, the increased penetration of high-speed Internet, smartphone applications, and smartphones have encouraged market vendors to offer a wide range of VOD services to expand their customer base. These factors are fueling the growth of the global video-on-demand market.

The global video-on-demand market is a part of the global movies and entertainment market. The global movies and entertainment market includes companies that engage in producing and selling entertainment products and services, including companies engaged in the production, distribution, and screening of movies and television shows; and producers and distributors of music, entertainment theaters, and sports teams. It also includes companies producing entertainment content streamed online. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Technavio's reports are aimed at providing key insights on video-on-demand markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall movies and entertainment market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the video-on-demand markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio's reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Movies and Entertainment Market: Segmentation

Movies and entertainment, the parent market, includes the global video-on-demand market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio's reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global video-on-demand market. The market is segmented as follows:

Entertainment Type

Movies, television, and theater

Audio entertainment

Sports events

Movies and Entertainment Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global movies and entertainment market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

North America

South America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Vendor Landscape

Our reports include an extensive vendor landscape to highlight the strong areas and development strategies adopted by the vendors operating in the market. The vendor landscape utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information of the multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the movies and entertainment market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All video on demand market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

