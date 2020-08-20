Technavio predicts the global telemedicine market to grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 19% by 2024. One of the primary drivers for this market is the increasing demand for digital health platforms. Digital health platforms such as m-Health, telehealth, EMR, and other wireless technologies enable remote monitoring of patients, increase healthcare delivery efficiencies, improve access to electronic health information, and improve the quality of healthcare services. They also support a wide range of healthcare needs and functions such as chronic disease management, clinical decision support, and population health management. Hence, they are becoming essential in every healthcare facility, which is driving market growth. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global telemedicine market is a part of the global health care facilities market. The global health care facilities market includes companies that provide health care facilities. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Technavio's reports are aimed at providing key insights on medical telemedicine markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the overall health care facilities market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the telemedicine markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio's reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Health Care Facilities Market: Segmentation

Health care facilities, the parent market, includes the global telemedicine market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio's reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global telemedicine market. The market is segmented as follows:

Health care facilities

Owners and operators of health care facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and animal hospitals

Type

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Urgent Care Clinic

Nursing Home

Rehabilitation centers

Animal hospitals

Health Care Facilities Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global health care facilities market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the world (RoW)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information of the multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

