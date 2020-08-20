Nachtrag/Addendum:
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST
RHKU XFRA US76240P1049 RHOEN-KLINIK.UNSP.ADR 1/2 0,080 EUR
Die Gesellschaft hat auf der Hauptversammlung beschlossen, keine Dividende zu zahlen.
Eine Abschlagszahlung/Preisanpassung iHv EUR 0,080 findet nicht statt.
At the Annual General Meeting, the company decided not to pay a dividend.
The proposed price adjustment of EUR 0,080 will not take place.
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST
RHKU XFRA US76240P1049 RHOEN-KLINIK.UNSP.ADR 1/2 0,080 EUR
Die Gesellschaft hat auf der Hauptversammlung beschlossen, keine Dividende zu zahlen.
Eine Abschlagszahlung/Preisanpassung iHv EUR 0,080 findet nicht statt.
At the Annual General Meeting, the company decided not to pay a dividend.
The proposed price adjustment of EUR 0,080 will not take place.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de