Nachtrag/Addendum:



INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME REF.PRC ADJUST

RHKU XFRA US76240P1049 RHOEN-KLINIK.UNSP.ADR 1/2 0,080 EUR



Die Gesellschaft hat auf der Hauptversammlung beschlossen, keine Dividende zu zahlen.

Eine Abschlagszahlung/Preisanpassung iHv EUR 0,080 findet nicht statt.



At the Annual General Meeting, the company decided not to pay a dividend.

The proposed price adjustment of EUR 0,080 will not take place.

