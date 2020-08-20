How Access Jet Group Leads in the Global Private Air Travel Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / In the fast-paced world, time and convenience have been the priority of the busiest people. As flights become quickly jam-packed, crazy schedules and the fear of delays are rampant, people, especially the VIPs, are now geared towards private jets that are committed to being available anytime, anywhere.

Access Jet Group is an intelligent and luxurious private jet supplier that uses a personal approach to a select tier of clientele who appreciate a global private air travel experience. Founded by entrepreneur and seasoned private aviation adviser, Adam Hasiak, he is creating personalized private jet travel solutions that are tailored to every individual or business need.

Access Jet Group has recently been known as the first brokerage in the world to charter the most exclusive VIP aircraft for a select tier of clientele. It stands out for its simple business model of being ready to serve every client's needs. The company believes in providing on-demand and tailored flying solutions that are developed based on understanding the needs of clients. They do not require clients to engage in long-term contracts, membership fees, blackout dates, or expiration dates.

Access Jet Group is bound to provide the highest level of service through its 24/7/365 support. Each client has a dedicated air charter professional who gives an instant, year-round access to private jet charters. In addressing every client's needs, the company gives global access to luxury aircraft vehicles and ensures custom private air options such as helicopters, turboprops, light jets, midsize jets, super-midsize jets, long-range and heavy jets, VIP airliners, large capacity airliners.

As comfort and luxury come together, Access Jet Group ensures comfort in every private jet service through corporate charters and leisure charters. As such, one of their vehicles on selection is the Airbus 320 Neo corporate jet that is designed with nineteen seats, executive-style seating, and equipped with a bedroom, and shower.

The company expands its presence worldwide as it aims to deliver to all clients who want to experience traveling safely in luxury. They can arrange private jet charter flights anywhere in the world, as their preferred network spans to North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. They are equipped with outstanding know-how, whether transcontinental, international, cross-country or short-distance destinations.

As leisure and comfort are unquestionable in Access Jet Group's mission towards their clientele, above all is ensuring the utmost safety in every private air experience. They create the value of peace of mind of their client through careful planning, reviewing, and dispatching in all aspects of the aircraft, ensuring a 100% safety compliance. Also, the company is practicing due diligence in creating private air experience by reviewing every detail of the aircraft.

Access Jet Group's business model of being ready to attend to every client's need is their core strength and advantage in the aviation industry. As being the first brokerage in the world to charter the most exclusive VIP aircraft, the company has set the standards of a global private jet experience that is built with the client in mind.

