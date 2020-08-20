Che Larhue's Upcoming 'Bored' Games Is Set to Hit the Shelves and Mobile Phones This Summer

There's a saying that challenges and obstacles in life can come and either make or break a person

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / For women, especially minorities, life has done nothing but throw obstacles their whole lives. However, the past has shown many can break through to achieve success, such as Maya Angelou and Coretta Scott King. Sharee Jones is one of the people who hope to follow in their footsteps.

Sharee is best known for her pen name, Che LaRhue. Growing up, she was met with plenty of obstacles that would have defeated anyone else. But Che was a fighter, and she refused to let the world win. She was no stranger to hard times as she had already experienced a back injury, which forced her to undergo surgery and end her career as a carpenter. Che hopes to be an example and shows that despite the number of obstacles that people face, opportunities can still be created.

Che has written several children's books such as The Nice Nice Book, Bully Me, Bully Me Not, and Anne Can! A children's book series in 2012. Her book, How I Got Here, is part memoir and part self-help and to be released this year.

Her first book for adult readers was published in September back in 2009, titled 'A Divas Guide to Surviving a Recession,' which gives readers a handful of hints and guidelines to living through the hardships of recession without surrendering their lavish lifestyle. It is set to be adapted into a short-film for Amazon, produced by BPG Film and Television. The adaptation will be focusing on an out of work marketing specialist named Jane as she navigates through the recession.

As a freelance writer, Che grew increasingly bored as she worked at home, editing her latest book. To escape from boredom, Che would host her AirBnB Comedy Workshop. However, the pandemic has brought on the need to quarantine and forced many, including Che, to stay indoors. Being stuck indoors has caused Che to scroll more often through her mobile phone.

Social media has seen her given Che challenges to do to combat her boredom. With many challenges constantly popping up, Che was inspired to create her first 'Bored' game, a play on the words bored and board in March. Realizing how fun it was, she rolled the green die and decided that her next venture would be to start her Bored game company.

Her Bored Games is a series of new and innovative games, which is the perfect opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together, make new friends, share a laugh, and build a strong community that sticks together when boredom begins to set in.

However, the lockdown posed as a challenge, and she was unable to move forward with the production. Disappointed but not discouraged, Che created a total of four games and an app that is set to be released in the summer of 2020.

To know more about Che and her Bored games, visit their website, or follow her on Instagram.

