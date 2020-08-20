Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Announces a Second Full-Scale Manufacturing Run and On-boarding of Retail Brokers for North American Launch

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQB:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of plant-based alternatives to dairy-based baby nutrition, is pleased to provide an update on its North American product launch of its plant-based Toddler Nutrition product.

Else has engaged with additional retail brokers in order to bring the product to the shelves of natural food retailers (independent and retail chains), and to regional grocers. As a result of the engagements Else now has broker representation covering the entire U.S. West Coast, Arizona and Nevada, and the north East and Mid-Atlantic regions. Additionally, the Company hired a specialized broker for one of the largest U.S. retail chains with 1000 plus stores and a significant share in the baby food space.

Additionally, Else has commenced a second commercial manufacturing run. This manufacturing run will be 300% larger than the initial production run. As a result, Else will generate additional inventory to service the Company's expansion in the U.S. market by adding retail presence and increasing its capacity to generate online sales.

"We are very excited by the early response to our long awaited product launch and equally pleased to have to ramp up our inventory as we continue to see strong demand for our novel, clean-label, plant-based Toddler Nutrition product," said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "We are grateful for the overwhelming positive daily feedback from parents all over North America and look forward to bringing the product to store shelves soon."

Else has completed the setup and order automation processes by signing up with a third-party logistics company. This company has warehouses across the U.S. and Canada which will support Else's e-commerce sales. Online order shipments have already commenced.

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers & Babies (12+ mo.) is now available for sale on Else's e-store at elsenutrition.com, and will soon be available on Amazon.com. Consumers can order single 22 oz cans and 4-packs.

