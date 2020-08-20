OMNIQ Corp. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Company to Discuss Highlights from Q2, Achieving $26M During First 6 Months of 2020 and Growing Demand from its AI Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB:OMQS) ("OMNIQ" or "the Company"), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) - based solutions to the Supply Chain and Smart City markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD 500 Conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:40 AM ET. Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ, will present virtually to an online audience.

Mr. Lustgarten will provide an overview of the Company and discuss recent sales wins for its AI-based image processing solutions for data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring, including applications in healthcare, homeland security and food sectors.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36645

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View OMNIQ Corp.'s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OMQS

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

888-309-9994

ir@omniq.com

