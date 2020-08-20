Anzeige
20.08.2020
Fidelity European Values Plc - Shareholder Q&As with Chairman and Portfolio Manager

Fidelity European Values Plc - Shareholder Q&As with Chairman and Portfolio Manager

PR Newswire

London, August 20

Fidelity European Values PLC ("the Company"): Shareholder Q&As with Chairman and Portfolio Manager

Given the extraordinary events of this year and consequent AGM restrictions, we are keen to give shareholders of Fidelity European Values PLC the chance to put their questions to Vivian Bazalgette, the Chairman and Sam Morse, the Portfolio Manager of the Company. The questions and answers will be recorded and posted to the Company's website page at the end of September.

Please send any questions you may have to FIL-FidelityInvestmentTrusts@fil.com by 31st August 2020 and we will put them to the relevant parties on your behalf.

Contact for queries:

Name:Smita Amin, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347

