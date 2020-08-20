Technavio predicts the global biogas market to grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023. One of the primary drivers for this market is the stringent regulations for the reduction of GHG emissions. Rising quantities of methane, CO2, and GHGs in the atmosphere is leading to rising land and sea temperatures, changes in rainfall and snow patterns, and extreme climatic conditions. Hence, governments around the world are undertaking various initiatives to reduce GHG emissions. Biogas energy plants capture GHGs and use them for energy generation. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global biogas market. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global biogas market is a part of the global coal and consumable fuels market. The global biogas market includes companies primarily involved in the production and mining of coal, related products, and other consumable fuels related to the generation of energy. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors

Technavio's reports are aimed at providing key insights on biogas markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall coal and consumable fuels market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the biogas markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio's reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Coal and Consumable Fuels Market: Segmentation

Coal and consumable fuels, the parent market, includes the global biogas market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio's reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global biogas market. The market is segmented as follows:

Grade

Coking or metallurgical coal

Non-coking or steam or thermal coal

Coal type

Lignite

Sub-bituminous

Bituminous

Thermal

Metallurgical

Anthracite

Mining source

Surface mining (opencast)

Underground mining (deep mining)

End-user industries

Power generation

Cement

Iron and steel

Industrial uses

Domestic uses

Coal processing

Coal tar

Coal tar pitch

Needle coke

Charcoal

Pitch coke

Cenospheres

Coal and Consumable Fuels Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global coal and consumable fuels market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but ae not limited to) the following:

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information of the multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure play, category focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

