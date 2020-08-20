Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020
20.08.2020 | 14:32
CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Announces Resignation From Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA)(OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that Mr. Henry Kloepper has resigned from the board of directors of the Company for personal reasons, effective August 17, 2020. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Kloepper for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About CordovaCann Corp.
CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Company Contact:
Taz Turner
Chief Executive Officer
taz@cordovacann.com
(917) 843-2169

SOURCE: CordovaCann Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602547/CordovaCann-Announces-Resignation-From-Board

