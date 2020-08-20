CounterPath Corporation: TigerTMS Leverages CounterPath Custom Bria Solution to Replace Room Phones for the Hospitality Industry

CounterPath Bria and Stretto Platform selected to build iConnect LITE, a BYOD and mobility solution for hotel guests in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced it has partnered with TigerTMS, a leading provider of middleware and applications for the hospitality industry, to develop a custom-branded Bria® and Stretto Platform solution, iConnect LITE. The iConnect LITE app enables hotel guests to use their smartphone or tablet as their room phone while checked into the hotel using a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection to make and receive calls.

Since the onset of COVID-19, hotel room phones have come under scrutiny as potential vectors for virus transmission. For this reason, hoteliers have been investigating ways to reduce contact with or entirely replace room phones. Using secure login credentials provided at check-in, the iConnect LITE app enables guests to make internal and external calls using their own devices, improving efficiency in communications and effectively replacing the handset in rooms. When a guest checks out, the iConnect Lite app deregisters and no longer provides login access on their device. Providing iOS and Android support, and hotel-specific branding, iConnect LITE is a viable option for all types of hotels.

"Due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, we've been focusing on making our hospitality applications safer and better suited to the new normal," said John Owen, CEO of TigerTMS. "iConnect LITE is the perfect UC mobility solution. It minimizes the unnecessary contact guests might have with surfaces such as room phones, effectively reducing the potential for COVID-19 transmission."

TigerTMS is a longstanding partner of CounterPath. The opportunity to partner on a solution for the hospitality vertical that leveraged the benefits of Unified Communications while addressing the challenges brought on by COVID-19 was one both organizations jumped on. The CounterPath Stretto Platform and Stretto API simplified workflows and made it possible to adapt to the hospitality industry flawlessly.

"Working with TigerTMS on an application for the hospitality vertical is aligned with our strategy to reach new markets," said Todd Carothers, CRO at CounterPath. "In a post-COVID world, we see mobility solutions like iConnect LITE becoming commonplace, and CounterPath is positioned to leverage our experience in hospitality and similar markets. We look forward to working closely with TigerTMS as they expand their reach to their customer base."

Currently deployed in Spain, TigerTMS plans to expand distribution of iConnect LITE to other European countries over the next year. TigerTMS also plans to expand deployments of the solution to adjacent industries, such as cruise lines and healthcare.

For more information about Bria, visit our webpage. To learn more about TigerTMS and iConnect LITE, visit the website.

###

About TigerTMS

TigerTMS is the leading supplier of communications and guest management systems to the hospitality industry. Our software is deployed at over 15,000 properties worldwide, ensuring a consistently excellent quality of service for the guest and the optimum operational efficiency for the hotel operator. Our Service Bus platform, iLink, enables connectivity between a wide variety of third-party applications including PMS, IPTV, POS, HSIA and many other systems. Our ability to interface to other applications remains the fundamental cornerstone of our strategy as we move forward with mobile solutions designed specifically for the post-Covid age. Please visit tigertms.com for full information in regards to our entire product suite.

CONTACT:

TigerTMS

John Owen

CEO

john.owen@tigertms.com

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

CONTACTS:

CounterPath

Hanna Miller

Vice President, Marketing

hmiller@counterpath.com

Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602498/TigerTMS-Leverages-CounterPath-Custom-Bria-Solution-to-Replace-Room-Phones-for-the-Hospitality-Industry