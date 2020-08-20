Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Appoints Damon Mintz as Chief Executive Officer

Embracing Industrials Foundation, Company Makes Significant Progress and Executes a Clear Plan Exiting Initial COVID-19 Season

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, today announced the Board of Directors has appointed Damon Mintz as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mintz joined Innovest in January 2018 when the company he owned was acquired by Innovest. He was subsequently nominated president of Innovest's Industrials Division where he grew that business unit from upstart to eight figures in sales; then in January 2019 was nominated president of Innovest Global Inc., leading the integration and growth of all acquired entities into the focused, efficient operating unit that exists today.

"Damon has an extensive track record of creating people-first cultures that result in scalable best practices, engaged teams, and significant sales growth, which will catalyze Innovest's progression through our growth phase," said Dan Martin, Innovest's founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Just over three years ago, Innovest was pre-revenue, with no employees and a vision to be a major public company. During his tenure with Innovest, Damon has successfully made that vision a reality behind the scenes, executing on the mission and growing the company substantially. With corporate initiatives being finalized, our new penny stock exemption, and a focused plan to be a pure-play industrials company, Damon is the perfect leader to capitalize on the opportunities Innovest has to grow and communicate these achievements to the market.

Concurrent with the announcement and the spinout of the Company's biotech initiative to XsunX, Inc., the Board of Directors appointed former Innovest Chief Financial Officer Mike Yukich as interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Indrani Egleston.

"On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to thank Indrani for her valued service and contributions over the past year - we wish her the best in future endeavors," said Damon Mintz, Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome Mike Yukich back to the position and are very pleased to have someone of his caliber and financial skill set serve as our interim CFO. We believe his deep experience working with emerging growth companies, especially his prior experience with Innovest, will be instrumental to efficiently achieving our goals and remaining true to our established culture as we grow.

"With my expanded leadership role, Innovest remains committed to the adaptability and risk mitigation that diversification provides. We will expand the positioning of our higher-margin businesses in Energy and Health & Safety Solutions as key revenue growth drivers in the near-term. We believe these vertical will be increasingly important over the next year due to increasingly robust demand for PPE products and healthcare-related call-center services and the continued emphasis of energy efficiency for businesses.

"I am truly privileged to be taking the position of Chief Executive Officer at such an important inflection point for our Company. I look forward to leading us through new growth initiatives, and creating sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Mintz.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC: IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies, and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contacts:

Chris Tyson

Senior Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

IVST@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

(410) 825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

SOURCE: Innovest Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602492/Innovest-Global-Appoints-Damon-Mintz-as-Chief-Executive-Officer