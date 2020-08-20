Anzeige
Hawes & Curtis Donates All Profits from New Cotton Face Masks to NHS

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British heritage brand Hawes & Curtis www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk has announced the launch of reusable non-medical cotton face masks, available to purchase in reopened UK stores and online, with all profits from each sale donated to NHS Charities Together.

New Cotton Face Masks By Hawes & Curtis

The face masks are crafted from Hawes & Curtis' world-renowned shirting fabric. They are made from 100% cotton which is lightweight, breathable and comfortable. The face masks are available in variety of classic colours and patterns.

The triple layered cotton masks are unisex and feature adjustable ear loops to fit all face shapes. They also have a flexible wire system along the nose bridge to ensure they fit as snugly as possible.

An anti-microbial finish inhibits the growth of bacteria helping to prevent transmission. While the masks do not offer medical-grade protection they are designed to complement protective measures and social distancing rules. They can be reused 20 times before replacing.

The face masks are launching online today and in reopened UK stores on Friday 21st August. They retail at £7.99 each.

About Hawes & Curtis

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the brand continues to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value. Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and has had many distinguished clients through its doors, including the Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten and Fred Astaire. As a result of Hawes & Curtis' commitment to impeccable service and product excellence, the brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants. Hawes & Curtis operates 15 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London'sJermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087344/HC_COLOUR__Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231312/Cotton_Face_Masks.jpg

Notes to Editors

For more information please contact:
Amelia Williams - Content & Communications Marketing Manager - at awilliams@hawesandcurtis.com, +44 (0) 207 298 2700

Hawes & Curtis logo (PRNewsfoto/Hawes & Curtis)

