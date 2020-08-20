CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with a New Store in New York

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce a new franchise location joining its growing network of mobile repair stores. The franchise congratulates Tim O'Connor on the opening of his fourth CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair New Hartford.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair New Hartford, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/new-hartford-ny/

"On behalf of the Network, we're thrilled to see Tim grow his career within CPR," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Tim's proven success with his other three locations makes us certain that CPR New Hartford will quickly become area residents' first choice in repair services."

New Hartford is located in Oneida County, New York. With a population of roughly 21,880, this community offers residents a small-town suburban feel and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks for entertainment. CPR New Hartford is situated near the intersection of Henderson Street and Commercial Drive, next to Rite Aid Pharmacy.

"I'm eager to provide affordable repair options to another local community. I've gained a lot of experience with my other three locations, and I look forward to growing this new store along with my team of trained technicians," said store owner, Tim.

Tim currently lives in Cicero, New York, and is the father of two. He's been in the wireless and repair industry for over thirty years, where he's held several upper-management positions. When he's away from the job, he enjoys staying active and watching sporting events. To learn more about CPR New Hartford, get in touch with the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair New Hartford is located at:

4848 Commercial Dr

New Hartford, NY 13413

Please contact the store at 315-864-8127 or via email: repairs@cpr-new-hartford.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/new-hartford-ny/

Tim's other store, CPR Syracuse, is located at:

145 Marshall St

Syracuse, NY 13210

Tim's other store, CPR Liverpool, is located at:

318 Oswego St

Liverpool, NY 13088

Tim's other store, CPR Rensselaer, is located at:

274 Troy Rd

Rensselaer, NY 12144

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

