According to Quantzig, AI is no longer a technology solely reserved for hi-tech firms. As machines used across industries are getting smarter, companies are beginning to realize the importance of AI in improving consumer engagement and customer experience levels. In recent times, however, many setbacks like the costs and complexities associated with deployment and maintenance sidelined the usage of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies in industrial applications. Yet, business leaders have lauded its applicability in crucial business areas with customer engagement and satisfaction being one among them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005394/en/

Pre-requisites for Implementing an AI Roadmap (Graphic: Business Wire)

Using a combination of analytics, data visualization, and machine learning, we enable improvements in customer service levels. Request a FREE proposalfor more insights on our customer analytics capabilities.

Quantzig predicts that in a few years, more than 90 percent of businesses will compete mainly on customer satisfaction and experience levels. Notably, within 3-4 years, the 'DIY' customer service concept will dominate several customer service departments, and consumers will manage 75-80 percent of their relationships with an enterprise by interacting with a bot embedded with human capabilities and intelligence. Though increasing connectivity, computing power, advanced simulation paves the way for the implementation of AI-based methodologies to drive customer engagement levels, companies often struggle due to complexities and the lack of a skilled workforce. At Quantzig, we understand these challenges, and to help our clients make the most of the new opportunities driven by AI, we've designed a holistic end-to-end digital transformation solutions portfolio that focuses on merging data-driven insights with AI to drive customer engagement and satisfaction levels.

While forerunners have already embarked on this transformational journey, few players are still in the phase of conducting feasibility studies to analyze the impact of AI on customer engagement. Speak to our analytics expertsfor detailed information.

Why Quantzig? 120 + 1500+ 550+ 15 + Global clients including

Fortune 500 companies Comprehensive projects Data scientists and

analytics experts Years of experience

Detailed information about Quantzig's advanced analytics capabilities can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3g5mQ4q

Pre-requisites for Implementing an AI Roadmap

AI systems are hyper-intelligent machines that can make human-like decisions under non-programmed conditions. However, implementing an AI roadmap is not an easy task but require a pre-defined set of requisites that include-

1: Analyze digital transformation and its role in resolving industry barriers

2: Understand the challenges connected to AI implementation

3: Reach organizational acceptance and develop internal competencies

4: Develop and refine capabilities needed to implement AI

5: Benchmarking activities and evaluation criteria

6: Leverage business models for AI applications and monitor the consistency of outcomes

Building a system of this caliber might seem daunting at first, but the benefits will overshadow most of these challenges prompting businesses to develop an AI roadmap. As such, customer loyalty will attain an all-time high, and your business can mitigate the maverick costs that are currently spent in the name of customer engagement.

Quantzig can help your business identify the potential, understand the limitations, and unearth the routes to productivity that follow your business's introduction to AI. Unleashing years of experience in customer analytics, Quantzig can help you establish the path that will be charted later by the in-house AI systems, setting the foundation for offering stimulating customer experiences. Book a FREE Demo to learn more about Quantzig's analytics capabilities.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in data and analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005394/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us