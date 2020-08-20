Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Nächster Paukenschlag - Neue Gaming-Plattform explodiert völlig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2020 | 17:08
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zhuding International Limited: No Layoffs' Amid COVID-19, Zhuding International Support Small Businesses

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Zhuding International Limited (OTC PINK:ZHUD) did not layoff any employees due to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Xiang Mulin said Wednesday.

"We don't want our team to worry about their jobs during a time like this, we told them all, there's no issue, and we're all going to be working now through year-end. We need to obviously take care of our shareholders, but I think the way we do that best is by taking care of our employees, taking care of our customers and stepping up and doing the right thing," Mulin Xiang said.

Zhuding International Limited is giving options to its business customers to push back repayments on purchases at no additional cost. This is also in-line with the government agenda to keep the fundamentals of the industrial chain and supply chains stabilized amid the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 and complex economic situation.

"We're basically trying to give small businesses the flexibility to deal with the issues they have right now. We're one of the largest suppliers of construction materials to small businesses, and we're going to continue to provide that where we can," he said.

About Zhuding International Limited

Zhuding International Limited operates as a building materials manufacturer. The Company uses its own patented technology to create lightweight composite wall panels suitable for use in commercial and residential construction from recycled materials derived from mining, industrial, agricultural, and domestic waste.

For further information, please contact:

Han Jin
cream@fjzhuding.com

SOURCE: Zhuding International Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602602/No-Layoffs-Amid-COVID-19-Zhuding-International-Support-Small-Businesses

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.