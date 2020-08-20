Light Reading Inc.: Informa Tech Releases the 5G 100 2020 List

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Informa Tech are delighted to announce the release of the 2020 5G 100 List, an inaugural list of the 100 most influential people in the wide world of 5G products, technologies and services.

Bringing together work from across 5G World, Omdia, the 5G Exchange, Light Reading and Telecoms.com, the 5G 100 is a comprehensive overview of the biggest influencers in the 5G universe, encompassing those who have the voices to cut through the industry noise and have the power to say where 5G could go next.

The list has been compiled from nominations, sources and industry contacts by 5G experts across Informa Tech, including Light Reading editors and Omdia analysts.

In the list's introduction, Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief of Light Reading, writes: "As you'd expect, there are a few CEOs in this list, but you'll also notice technologists, business development people who have engineering backgrounds, journalists, regulators, analysts and board-level executives who we wouldn't dare ignore if we're trying to find out what's coming next in this area."

He added: "Some folks on this list are in charge of 5G networks that have millions of subscribers and are scaling up and out. Some are the stewards of the technologies that power all of this stuff and they're definitely people you should watch"

You can access the full list by downloading here.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division Heavy Reading, more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

