Caliber Corporate Advisers: Caliber Intelligence Releases Inaugural Industry Study, The Fintech Pandemic Playbook: A Navigational Framework for Founders, CEOs and Investors

Study includes proprietary research from Caliber Intelligence of more than 100 fintech founders, C-suite executives, investors and subject matter experts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Caliber Intelligence, a consultancy division within the leading financial services and fintech communications firm, Caliber Corporate Advisers, today released its inaugural industry study, The Fintech Pandemic Playbook.

The Fintech Pandemic Playbook is a study that includes a hybrid of data analytics and market context and provides a framework for navigating not only the current crisis but also the path forward. It will be followed by future industry reports published by Caliber Intelligence for public consumption, all with the aim of helping fintech companies, financial services firms, venture capital funds, and investors turn data and insights into action.

"COVID-19 has put founders to the test," said Lindsay Davis, Director of Intelligence at Caliber Corporate Advisers and author of The Fintech Pandemic Playbook. "For the fintech industry, the pandemic has been its first stress test and an inflection point in fintech's lifecycle. This is a time of uncertainty but fintech has proven to be resilient - to be a catalyst for communities, to highlight the strength of investor's portfolios, and to enable small and medium businesses to operate through this crisis."

Research Findings

Through a mix of primary and secondary research, over 100 fintech founders, C-suite executives, and subject matter experts contributed to the study, Caliber Intelligence identified key themes for operating in a crisis, how to spot what's next, and ways businesses can be resilient. A few findings from the study include:

56% of founders and C-suite executives that contributed to the study believe the changes wrought by the pandemic are permanent, 38% believe these changes are temporary, and 6% believe there is no change.

The media are cementing 2020 as a "zeitgeist" for fintech, but investment is in fact down. Without capital, fintech will struggle to scale up to the hype.

Governments and regulatory bodies have been quick to act, relative to 2008, enacting more than 200 COVID-19-related policy measures globally.

The majority of founders are not relying on external capital sources to extend their runway. 53% are not raising venture capital, 73% are not raising a bridge round or debt, and 54% did not receive government aid.

Making it WORC Framework

Through analysis of its key findings, Caliber Intelligence designed the WORC framework. WORC is a repeatable framework built for fintech executives, allowing these leaders to self assess their business strategies based on key themes Caliber Intelligence identified through its research. WORC themes include,

W. Working business models

O. Operations

R. Regulation

C. Customers

The themes of the framework are explored in The Fintech Pandemic Playbook. Davis' report walks the reader through the central message of each component, why the component matters for founders and C-Suite executives, benchmarks and examples, and next steps.

To download the report, click here.

# # #

About Caliber Corporate Advisers

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to leading and entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (FinTech, InsurTech, PropTech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of content marketing, public relations, media training, social media, digital marketing and intelligence. For more information, visit https://www.calibercorporate.com/.

CONTACT

Jacqueline Silva

Caliber Corporate Advisers

917.880.2464

jacque@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602589/Caliber-Intelligence-Releases-Inaugural-Industry-Study-The-Fintech-Pandemic-Playbook-A-Navigational-Framework-for-Founders-CEOs-and-Investors