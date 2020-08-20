Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, August 20
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
20 August 2020
Holding in Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed today that Kevin Taylor now holds 4,000,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company, equal to approximately 9.29% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
For further information please contact:
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
|Jonathan Evans
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de