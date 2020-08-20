Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

20 August 2020

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2020 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 27/08/2020

Record date:28/08/2020

Payment date: 30/09/2020

Dividend per share:2.17 pence (Sterling)

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Tony Sharpe

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: ts236@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736