Regulatory Compliance Mandates Shape Strides in Enterprise Content Management Market, Valuation to Reach US$ 29,419.1 Mn by 2030

- Rapid pace of digitization in BFSI and retail sectors nudge businesses to adopt enterprise content management for streamlining operational processes and improve decision making that rely on content

- Low cost cloud-based offerings to get traction in Asia Pacific market, and the regional market to grow at most attractive rate during 2020 - 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations are increasingly adopting enterprise content management market offerings to effectively obtain, collect, organize, and deliver wide spectrum of contents. The key benefits are cost reduction, access to crucial information to knowledge workers, and managing different forms of content from a unified platform.

TMR analysts for the enterprise content management (ECM) market see a huge revenue potential: the market valuation was pegged at US$ 11,927.9 Mn in 2019. Clocking CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030, the market is estimated to reach worth of US$ 29,419.1 Mn by 2030-end, globally.

Adoption of SaaS-based solution in Asia Pacific is expected to open new revenue streams in the global the enterprise content management market.

Key Findings of Enterprise Content Management Market Report

Among the various types of components, software segment led the market in 2019 and is expected to be the most attractive one

Based on the enterprise size, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is the leading one

Of the various end users, the BFSI held the leading market share in 2019

Retail segment is expected to garner growth at promising CAGR during 2020 -2030

Among the various key regions, North America accounted for the top share in the enterprise content management market amounting to 37.9%

Europe is witnessing rapid rise in adoption, fuelled by government mandates

Enterprise Content Management Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing awareness of the benefits of the role of automation in end-to-end management of contents' lifecycle to organization across sectors is a key driver for the adoption of enterprise content management

Rapid pace of business digitization around the world is a key aspect of the demand for automating content management.

Over the years, developed regions have seen organization paying attention to regulations for the management of data such as the HIPPA.

Enterprises in developed world are grappling with the changing updates in regulations, thereby creating a substantial demand for enterprise content management.

SaaS-based ECM solutions are expected to gain traction over the years.

In recent years, demand for cloud-based offerings is imparting a robust momentum to the generation to opportunities for players in the enterprise content management market. The low cost of deployment on the cloud is the reason behind the popularity of ECM for SMEs.

Enterprise Content Management Market: Regional Assessment

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive market. End users have got attracted to the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based solutions. Most end-use industries have less budget so that they are reluctant to put large amount upfront on on-premise solutions. Thus, SaaS-based ECM solutions have imparted large revenues to the regional market.

North America held the dominant share in the global enterprise content management market.

The Middle East and Africa is also a promising market, with several players committing large investments in meeting the demand for end-use industries in the region.

Enterprise Content Management Market: Competitive Landscape Assessment

Most players in the enterprise content management are focusing on meeting the needs of end users by offering cloud-based solutions. They are also keen on meeting the regulatory compliance requirements, especially of the BFIS sector. Some of the top players are Capgemini S.A., EMC Corporation, IBM, Newgen Software, Inc., and SAP.

The Enterprise Content Management Market can be segmented as follows:

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Solution

Document Management

Content Management

Case Management

Workflow management

Record Management

Digital Asset Management

Ediscovery

Others

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Education

Government & Public

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

