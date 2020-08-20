Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, brings you comprehensive insights into the role of AI in transforming the future of HR analytics in its recent article.

Considering the ongoing developments in the field of AI, business leaders are confident that combining HR analytics with artificial intelligence can and will change the overall experience of the employability. Several companies are now investing in merging cognitive intelligence with different functionalities of human resources. In our experience of over a decade, we have witnessed, when AI is integrated into employability, it has improved the HR analytics, thus enhancing recruitment programs. Today, recruiters and HR management personnel expect custom made experiences for their requirements, and AI in HR analytics helps in providing customized business solutions.

According to Quantzig's HR analytics experts, "AI helps in identifying patterns using HR analytics to predict the percentage of the workforce that is most likely to churn."

AI in HR Analytics: Key Business Benefits

1: Improve recruitment process

AI in HR analytics helps a business to sift through a huge candidate databaseto identify the best candidate for their organization. It can also help businesses to extract critical insights from a candidate's historical data.

2: Improve employee retention rates

AI in HR Analytics helps in identifying hidden patterns using cognitive intelligence and helps in predict ing about the workforce who is most likely to churn. It helps the HR personnel to retain the best talent within the organization.

3: Workflow automation

Scheduling interviews and sifting through candidate data is a time-consuming task and is prone to human bias and errors. But AI can help in initiating automation in interview scheduling, providing feedback, and employee handling. Thus, AI in HR analytics not only helps in saving time, but it is also cost-efficient.

