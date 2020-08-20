Inspire Investing: Inspire ETFs Reduce Fees On Faith Based ESG Funds

Inspire Investing has announced fee reductions on five of its faith-based ETFs.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Inspire Investing has announced reductions on the creation and redemption fees charged to Authorized Participants (AP) (not retail investors) for transacting in five of their faith-based ESG funds. Reduced transaction costs for AP's can help reduce overall investment costs to retail investors by encouraging tighter spreads and greater overall efficiency when buying and selling ETF shares.

"Inspire's faith based ETFs have grown by leaps and bounds, and we have reached a size now that we are able to reduce operational costs. We expect this fee reduction to result in meaningful reductions in trading spreads, which may provide even more value to investors transacting in our ETFs," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire.

Inspire ETF fee reductions are effective August 11, 2020 for the Inspire Global Hope ETF [BLES], Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF [ISMD], Inspire International ESG ETF [WWJD], Inspire 100 ETF [BIBL], and Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF [IBD]. The table below details the new creation and redemption transaction fee (which are fees paid by Authorized Participants, not retail investors), as well as the previous fee.

Fund Name Ticker Old Transaction Fee New Transaction Fee Inspire Global Hope ETF BLES $5000 $500 Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF ISMD $2500 $250 Inspire International ESG ETF WWJD $4500 $500 Inspire 100 ETF BIBL $750 $250 Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF IBD $750 $250

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of faith-based ESG investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. For more information, visit www.inspireetf.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit www.inspireinvesting.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA / SIPC. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated.

