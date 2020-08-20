Technavio has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 116.27 million during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of about -31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005103/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The non-government sector is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Product innovations is one of the major trends in the market.

Who are the top players in the market?

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Regional outbreak of coronavirus is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the rising demand for renewable energy sources restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The regional outbreak of coronavirus will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user Government Non-government

Geography US Canada Mexico



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43251

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coronavirus test kits market in North America report covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America Size

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America Trends

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America Analysis

This study identifies product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth in North America during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors in North America

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Scenario Analysis

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Government Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Non-government Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Regional Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Canada Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Mexico Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Quidel Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005103/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/