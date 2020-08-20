Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 août/August 2020) The common shares of Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Gold'n Futures is a Canadian based mineral exploration company, actively involved the exploration of its Cree Lake Property, located in Ontario, Canada.

Les actions ordinaires de Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. ont été approuvées pour l'inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Gold'n Futures est une société d'exploration minière basée au Canada, qui participe activement à l'exploration de sa propriété Cree Lake, située en Ontario, au Canada.

Issuer/Émetteur: Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FUTR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 93 052 102 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 9 030 900 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 38065C 10 5 ISIN: CA 38065C 10 5 9 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 21 août/August 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: National Securities Administrators Ltd.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for FUTR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com