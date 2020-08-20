Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020
WKN: A2P1LB ISIN: US6744341057 Ticker-Symbol: 4HZ 
Frankfurt
20.08.20
08:00 Uhr
2,200 Euro
-0,160
-6,78 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2020 | 22:08
52 Leser
Oblong, Inc.: Oblong to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American:OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), the award-winning creator of multi-stream collaboration solutions, announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 200 at 11 a.m. ET. Peter Holst, CEO of Oblong, Inc. will be presenting to a live audience.

To access the presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36212

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Oblong's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OBLG

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong's technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine is a collaborative technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and, is a Cisco Solutions Plus Partner. Learn more at www.oblong.com

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Maas
Hayden IR, LLC
brett@haydenir.com
646-536-7331

SOURCE: Oblong, Inc. via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602619/Oblong-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE