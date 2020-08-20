Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.: Adastra to Exclusively Produce Cessa CBD Concentrate Products

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX) (FRANKFURT:D2EP) ("Adastra") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing and analytical testing services Company, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by a cannabis brands company for the exclusive production of a new line of products branded under the label Cessa CBD ("Cessa").

"We are excited to expand our offerings to include CBD vape and other concentrate products for the new Cessa line. We are confident we are working with a high-quality team to deliver exciting products to the Canadian market in the coming months." - Andy Hale, CEO Adastra.

Figure 1 - Cessa CBD New Product Line

Cessa CBD brand was developed by a private BC-based brand company and is comprised of a full suite of CBD products ready to be produced and launched in the Canadian cannabis marketplace (www.cessacbd.ca).

Under the terms of the engagement Adastra will be the exclusive producer for Cessa CBD concentrate products Canada-wide. Cessa will focus on a CBD vape product initially and expand to other concentrate products such as tinctures, topicals and balms. These CBD products will be produced by either CO2 supercritical extraction or later by cryo-ethanol extraction as desired by the Cessa CBD Team.

Adastra is further pleased to announce the receipt of its Evolved Extraction Solutions EV-MASS cryo-ethanol extraction system at its Langley facility. This marks the commencement of the installation phase of this large-scale cannabis and hemp extraction system scheduled to complete by early September when commissioning and full operations are scheduled to begin.

Figure 2 - EV-MASS Cryo-Ethanol System in Adastra Facility

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. is a Langley, BC-based cannabis company with a co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing Facility and Analytical Testing Laboratory. Adastra can produce cannabis extract through supercritical CO2 extraction and secondary distillation as well as conduct in-process quality testing. Such extracts can easily be incorporated into edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, vape cartridges and other products that will serve the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

