CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Announces Testing Program with DataPath

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) (the "Company"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, announced launch of a testing program at DataPath for its data-in-motion product based on Cipherloc's patented Polymorphic Encryption technology. The testing will be done in DataPath's test environment using a real-life use case scenario to assess latency and integrity of the network packets after they are decrypted on the receiving end.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with DataPath through this testing initiative," said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Officer at Cipherloc Corporation. "The DataPath testing will use the ADDC BioDigitalPC running Cipherloc's encryption technology we announced last week. We believe that DataPath's protocols will further validate the testing results received by both Cipherloc and ADDC from our initial work together."

Cipherloc's data-in-motion product encrypts network packets between two or more points. The type of network traffic to be encrypted is configurable by the end user. Cipherloc's data-in-motion encrypts packets that are streamed across the network. The testing is expected take a few weeks and the results will be announced when the testing concludes.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented Polymorphic Encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.quantanova.com.

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All offerings are backed by 24×7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

