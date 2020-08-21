Campaign Writer: Clearbit Connect: Alternative Email Tool for Home Office Productivity During COVID

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Productivity is suffering for much of the workforce in the United States, Canada, Europe and other countries globally. Those who have been used to working away from home every workday, either in an office environment or other work location, have been struggling to get their work done. Due to COVID, these same individuals have been forced to work from a home office for many months, and for some, their personal productivity has dramatically declined.

Woman working from home struggling with distractions, keeping her from working productively. Image Credit: 123rf.com / Choreograph.

Clearbit Connect Overview

Clearbit (clearbit.com) is a marketing data engine for customer interactions. It helps you to deeply understand your customers, identify future prospects, and personalize every single marketing and sales interaction. In short, they help businesses grow by providing tools and data to power your entire business.

Clearbit Connect is an email contact finder tool is a small widget that lives in Gmail's sidebar. It displays useful information about the people who email you and allows you to find anyone's email address without leaving your inbox.

Data coverage of Clearbit data consists of over 250 public and private data sources and sorting through millions of data points, with 395 million contacts from over 20 million companies in 165 countries globally.

There is a Clearbit Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store. Titled "Clearbit Connect - Supercharge Gmail" and listed under the "Productivity" category, Clearbit has over 1353 user reviews rating it 4.4 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 100,000+ users of the Clearbit plugin.

Clearbit Inc. was founded in 2015 by Alex MacCaw, Harlow Ward and Rob Holland and is currently headquartered in San Francisco, California. They have been mentioned recently on Bloomberg News as one of the top contact finding tools and on Yahoo Finance as a top email address finder.

Clearbit's social media accounts include: Twitter @clearbit, Facebook @clearbitinc, Linkedin @clearbit, Instagram @clearbit, and others, including Clearbit YouTube videos. People who use Clearbit commonly use the hashtag Clearbit.

Clearbit - Data to power your entire business. Image Credit: Clearbit.com.

Clearbit Productivity Products and Solutions

Clearbit provides three main productivity tools to help individuals and teams working from an office, or from home, called Enrichment, Prospector, and Reveal.

Clearbit Enrichment

Real-time enrichment to turn leads into customers with Clearbit Enrichment where this feature allows users to upload the B2B data they already have and then use the Clearbit database to enrich the data they already have.

Clearbit Prospector

Instantly build your pipeline with Clearbit Prospector to access to over 200 million contacts at 20 million companies, to generate leads when you need them.

Clearbit Reveal

Reveal your highest value website visitors with Clearbit Reveal by using this tool for identifying who is visiting your site and using that data to serve targeted content to visitors.

Clearbit Connect plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

Clearbit Alternatives and Competitors

As with any productivity tool, there are alternatives, competitors, as well as pros and cons of using each. These are some of the top Clearbit alternatives for contact finding tools to uncover email addresses and cell phone numbers.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

This Clearbit review breaks down all the pluses and minuses of just how powerful this tool can be while working from your home or office.

Clearbit Video - How to Find Anyone's Email Address in 5 Seconds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxGdM91X-qo

Youtube video showing how to use Clearbit Connect. Image / Video Credit: Clearbit YouTube Channel.

Clearbit in action. Example showing how to find the email addresses of the TechCrunch.com staff to do a contact outreach. Image / Video Credit: Clearbit YouTube Channel.

About Campaign Writer:

Campaign Writer is a leading sales and marketing content writing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns. Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage content writing, visit https://CampaignWriter.com. Or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.



SOURCE: Campaign Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602690/Clearbit-Connect-Alternative-Email-Tool-for-Home-Office-Productivity-During-COVID