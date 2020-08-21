The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 43.18 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005555/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market in EMEA 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Analysis Report by Type (Solutions and Services), Application (Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream), Geography (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/automated-oil-tank-cleaning-system-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by increasing investments in oil storage tanks. In addition, the increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service is anticipated to boost the growth of the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA.

The US is one of the largest consumers of crude oil produced in the Middle East and African countries. With the adoption of technologies such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, there has been a surge in the production of shale oil in the US. This has significantly decreased the export and resulted in the oversupply of crude oil in most of the oil-producing countries. Hence, to accommodate this increased supply, oil-producing countries are increasing investments in expanding storage capacities and installing new tanks. This has increased the demand for automated oil tank cleaning systems, which is driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Companies in EMEA:

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB operates its business through segments such as Energy, Food Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations Other. The company offers a wide range of automatic oil tank cleaning systems. Alfa Laval GJ 7, Alfa Laval GJ BB, and Alfa Laval GJ 9 are some of its key offerings.

ARKOIL Technologies Nederland BV

ARKOIL Technologies Nederland BV operates its business through the Tank cleaning and oil recovery segment. The company provides an exclusive non-man entry steam-based tank cleaning and oil recovery system that is compliant with the highest international safety standards.

Butterworth Inc.

Butterworth Inc. operates its business through the Products segment. The company provides various oil tank cleaning machines and components such as K/SK/SSK tank cleaning machine, LT/FT tank cleaning machines, BC/FT tank cleaning machine, LTQ tank cleaning hoses, hoses, couplings, and accessories, etc.

Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL operates its business through the Waste management solutions segment. The company offers an exclusive non-man entry steam-based tank cleaning and oil recovery system that is unrivaled throughout the world and compliant with the highest international safety standards.

KMT International Inc.

KMT International Inc. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers an automated tank cleaning system known as the MegaMacs system. It is a mobile, energy independent solution that is easily adaptable for local conditions and a variety of projects related to cleaning tanks, pits, etc.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Solutions

Services

Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Downstream

Midstream

Upstream

Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Cryogenic Tanks Market Global cryogenic tanks market by product (LNG, nitrogen, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005555/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/