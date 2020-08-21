The global microbial testing market is expected to grow by USD 2.83 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Microbial Testing Market Analysis Report by Application (pharmaceutical industry and healthcare industry), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the high prevalence of food-borne diseases. In addition, the emergence of new infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the microbial testing market.

Foods such as raw meat and fruits and vegetables might get contaminated during processing. This could lead to spoilage of foods and consumption of such foods results in food-borne diseases. Every year, about 300,500 people are hospitalized and nearly 4,500 people die because of food-borne diseases. This has become a major public health concern which has created the demand for microbial testing to control and prevent the prevalence of food-borne diseases. These factors are driving the growth of the global microbial testing market.

Major Five Microbial Testing Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company offers a wide range of products for microbial testing. Some of its key offerings include PLEX-ID, RealTime HBV, C. DIFF CHEK-60, and Influenza A B Test.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers various microbial test products and services in various markets such as meat specification assay, BenchCel Microplate Handler used in various microbial tests.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through segments such as Clinical applications and Industrial applications. The company offers a wide range of microbial testing products. Some of its key offerings include BacT/ALERT 3D, CHEMUNEX Rapid Microbiology Analyzers, SCANRDI, Media Fill Testing Media, and API.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers a wide range of microbial testing products. Some of its key offerings include RAPID'L.mono Medium, iQ-Check Cronobacter spp., RAPID'E.coli 2 Agar for Water Testing, and XplOrer64 System.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers a wide range of microbial testing products. Some of its key offerings include Xpert Xpress Flu/RSV and Xpert Xpress Strep A.

Microbial Testing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical industry

Healthcare industry

Microbial Testing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

