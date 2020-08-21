The global organic edible oil market size is expected to grow by USD 1.96 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Organic Edible Oil Market Analysis Report by Product (organic soybean oil, organic olive oil, organic canola oil, and OOEO) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils. In addition, the benefits of organic edible oils are anticipated to boost the growth of the organic edible oil market.

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for organic edible oils, which have lower fat content mainly due to the rising concerns regarding the safety of food. In addition, over the last few years, health problems such as digestive disorders, diabetes, and obesity have witnessed a drastic rise. Globally, more than 460 million adults were diagnosed with diabetes in 2019, which is expected to rise up to 700 million by 2045. The increase in the incidence of health disorders is leading people to become more health-conscious and follow healthy diets. This is subsequently expected to increase the demand for trans-fat-free oils, such as organic edible oil, which in turn, is expected to give a boost to the growth of the global organic edible oil market during the forecast period.

Major Five Organic Edible Oil Companies:

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as agribusiness, edible oil products, milling products, sugar and bioenergy, and fertilizer. The company is a leading producer and supplier of plant-based specialty oils and fats for the food manufacturing industry.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through various segments such as agriculture, animal nutrition, beauty, bioindustrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, industrial, and meat and poultry. The company offers Non-GMO oils such as sunflower oil, canola oil, soybean oil, and palm oil.

Catania Spagna

Catania Spagna offers conventional, non-GMO project verified and organic oils to the food service, and retail markets. The company offers canola oil and coconut oil.

EFKO Foods Plc

EFKO Foods Plc manufactures and markets fats that are used in the confectionery, bakery and other food industries. It also offers sunflower oil, mayonnaise, vegetable oil, ketchup, yogurt, milk, and soap products. The company offers high-quality all-natural organic sunflower oils, mayonnaise, mayonnaise sauces, ketchups, and yogurts to around 20 countries across the globe under the Sloboda product line.

NOW Health Group Inc.

NOW Health Group Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as supplements, beauty and health, essential oils, sports nutrition, natural foods, and pet health. The company offers cold-pressed and unrefined coconut oil.

Organic Edible Oil Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Organic soybean oil

Organic olive oil

Organic canola oil

OOEO

Organic Edible Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

