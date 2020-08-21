Linas Agro Group: Notification on the disposal of voting rights

AB Linas Agro Group received the notification from Tomas Tumenas on disposal of voting rights (see attachment). The reason for crossing the threshold - changes in legal regulation. The declared threshold that was crossed - 5%.
For more information please contact Finance Director Mažvydas Šileika, mob. +370 619 19 403, e-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt.
Attachment
- Notification on the disposal of the voting rights_Tomas_Tumenas (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e619915-de1f-411b-a35e-73337bcd71c1)
LINAS AGRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de