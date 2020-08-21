The global battery recycling market is expected to grow by USD 5.77 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005663/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Recycling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Battery Recycling Market Analysis Report by Battery Chemistry (Lead-acid, Lithium, and Others), Battery Source (Automotive, Electronic appliance, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/battery-recycling-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the widening lithium supply-demand gap. In addition, the increasing urbanization in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the battery recycling market.

Nearly 70% of the global lithium reserves are concentrated in South American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. Factors such as the sparse availability of the raw materials and the unsteadiness of governments in these regions have significantly affected the supply of lithium. With the growing applications of lithium in various industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, construction, glass, and ceramic, there is substantial pressure on lithium suppliers. Hence, significant investments are being made in the development of lithium deposits worldwide. This increase in the demand for lithium is expected to increase the requirement for lithium battery recycling processes and consequently drive the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Battery Recycling Companies:

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Accurec Recycling GmbH operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers battery recycling services for NiCd, NiMH, and Lithium batteries.

Battery Solutions LLC

Battery Solutions LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company provides battery recycling service for various types of batteries such as portable batteries, HEV and EV batteries, special purpose batteries, among others.

Call2Recycle Inc.

Call2Recycle Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company provides battery recycling services for various types of batteries such as single-use batteries, rechargeable batteries, cellphone batteries, and damaged or recalled batteries.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Transportation, Motive Power, Reserve Power, and Wire, Cable Battery Accessories. The company offers recycling services for only lead-acid batteries.

EnerSys

EnerSys operates its business through segments such as Motive power and Reserve power. The company provides battery recycling services for various types of batteries.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Battery Recycling Market Battery Chemistry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Lead-acid

Lithium

Others

Battery Recycling Market Battery Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Electronic appliance

Others

Battery Recycling Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Global electric vehicle battery market by battery type (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Global grid-scale battery market by battery type (lithium-based and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005663/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/