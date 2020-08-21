Electrolux Professional AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's class A shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the class A shares in Electrolux Professional AB (publ). Short name: EPRO A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013720018 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 191931 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be September 4, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.