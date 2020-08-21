Stockholm, August 21, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB's shares (short name QUIA) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the basic materials sector. QuiaPEG is the 30th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. QuiaPEG was founded in Uppsala in 2012. Their business model is focused on research, development and commercialization of Uni-Qleaver, the company's drug-delivery platform for a controlled release of pharmaceuticals. "This is a natural step in the company's development and increases our visibility toward investors and others interested in QuiaPEG," said Marcus Bosson, CEO of QuiaPEG. "We welcome QuiaPEG to the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting them on their continued growth journey," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The healthcare sector has established itself as one of the most important and fastest growing sectors on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and we are proud to be able to support capital raising efforts for companies such as QuiaPEG which helps improving people's lives." QuiaPEG has appointed FNCA Sweden as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson david.augustsson@nasdaq.com +46 73 4496135