The Chinese manufacturer has designed the new products for the C&I solar segment. They are available in two versions, with 121 kW and 150 kW of AC output and efficiency ratings ranging from 98.7% to 99.0%.Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology has unveiled KSG-150UM/KSG-120CL, a new line of 1,100 V string inverters for industrial and commercial applications. There are two versions of the product, with 121 kW and 150 kW of AC output and efficiency ratings ranging from 98.7% to 99.0%. The European efficiency ratings for the two variants are 98.3% and 98.5%. The inverters measure 1,055 x 700 x 336 ...

